Father McGivney: Matthew Gierer

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.
Sports: Baseball, soccer.
Academic bio: Silver Medallion Excellence; high honor roll; National Honor Society (treasurer); Illinois State Scholar.
Athletic bio: Baseball: team captain; all-Prairie State Conference first team (2019). Soccer: team captain; all-Prairie State Conference first team (2019); Silver Medallion athlete of the year (2021).
Activities: House leader; math team; Catholic Athletes for Christ; Celtic Crew; Exodus 90. Volunteer: Badges of Honor; Rise Against Hunger; new student Orientation; St. Mary's Parish picnic; National Honor Society tutoring.
College, major: SIU Edwardsville, exercise science.
Goal: “I hope to become a physical therapist and eventually open up my own clinic to help injured athletes recover. Sports have always been a big part of my life, so I want to stay connected to them by working with athletes. Outside of my future career, I hope to maintain a strong relationship with my family and keep my faith at the center of my life.”
Favorite subject: Spanish. “Learning a new language is a fun challenge, and I had a great teacher who not only taught me a lot about the Spanish language, but made learning engaging.”
Favorite book: “American Assassin” by Vince Flynn.
Favorite musician: NF.
Role model: My faith formation director, Craig Brummer. “Mr. Brummer has been instrumental in the development of my faith and my personal growth throughout high school. He has mentored me for four years, and he taught me the importance of enjoying life and living it to the fullest.”