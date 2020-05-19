Festus: Abigail Rickermann

Academic rank: 7.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic all-state (four seasons); track and field (one); honor roll; Festus High student of the month (January).
Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-state (two seasons); first all-conference and all-district (four seasons); first team all-region (three seasons); JCAA MVP (2019); program career stolen bases record holder; KJFF Dream Team Member (2017, 2018); program single-season stolen bases record (2017); All-Metro second team (2017). Basketball: Three-time JCAA MVP (2018, 2019, 2020); more than 1,000 career points; first team all-conference (three seasons); first team all-district (two seasons); KJFF Dream Team (2019, 2020); Perry County Character Athlete (2018); Ms. Lady Tiger of the Year (2019). Track: first team all-conference for 400-meter relay, long jump.
Activities: Student council; Key Club; Gold and Black Pack; Varsity Club; Community service: local park cleanup; Festus and Arnold Food Pantry; SPENSA soccer; FHS blood drives; youth basketball coach; FHS/kindergarten registration; Arnold Kiwanis Thanksgiving Day meal prep; Arnold Jaycees; State of the County server; Special Olympics buddy; Play Unified buddy; Project Fairy Godmother (vice president); local cookie bake deliverer, Key Club toy drive.
College, major: Southeast Missouri State, physical therapy.
Goal: “I plan to pursue a degree in physical therapy and eventually obtain my doctorate degree. I plan to someday open my own physical therapy business somewhere local. I would love to open one in Jefferson County because I have grown extremely fond of the area and just the overall atmosphere it has. Plus, I would still be very close to my family and friends.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I just find it completely fascinating. I especially love the anatomy portion of science. The way that all of the different pieces in our body work together in harmony to make us function the way we do just really amazes and interests me.”
Favorite book: “Mockingjay” out of the “Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins. “I actually love the whole series and how it's full of unpredictable twists and turns, but I really like Mockingjay the best because it raps up the story line nicely and Katniss is finally able to find some peace in the world.”
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My parents. “Because of how hard working and selfless they are. My parents constantly work their hardest to provide for my brother and I and to make sure that we have everything we need. They always put us first and love us unconditionally. Day in and day out they both set an incredible example for my brother and I as to what a great person and parent should look like. They have given me people to look up to and aspire to be like. Thanks to them I want to always be hard working, caring, selfless, and dedicated, but most of all I want to make them proud.”
