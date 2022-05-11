 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festus: Cole Rickermann

Festus Cole Rickermann

Academic rank: 14 of 221.

Sports: Football, basketball, golf.

Academic bio: Academic all-state (basketball, football); Festus High student of the month.

Athletic bio: Football: all-conference offensive MVP; all-district; all-region; Regional Radio Dream Team; schools records for career passing yards (5,461), single-season passing yards (2,651), single-season completions (125). Basketball: all-conference MVP; all-district; Regional Radio Dream Team.

Activities: National Honor Society.

College: Lincoln University on a football scholarship.

Goal: “I would like to be a financial advisor so that I can help individuals how to split their finances up so that they can live a comfortable life financially.”

Favorite subject: Weightlifting. “I love the atmosphere of the weight room and I love improving on my lifts each day.”

Favorite book: “The Adventures of Captain Underpants.”

Role model: My football coach, Coach Ofodile. “He came back to coach high school from college and he completely changed how I play football on a mental and physical aspect.”

