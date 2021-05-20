Festus: Collin Reando

Academic rank: 35.
Sports: Basketball, baseball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; scholar athlete (three years); Festus High student of the month (April).
Athletic bio: Basketball: second team all-conference (two seasons); first team all-conference (one season); first team all-district (one season); FHS Mr. Basketball.
Activities: Student council; Key Club; Lunch Advisory; Gold and Black Pack; Varsity Club; Challenger Baseball.
College, major: Jefferson College, business administration.
Goal: “I hope to become a trustworthy and successful financial advisor. I would love to work in Jefferson County and guide individuals to live a life filled with their life desires.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: The Bible.
Favorite musician: We The Kingdom.
Role model: My mother. “In November of 2019, my father lost his fight against rectal and neuroendocrine cancer. My mother stayed beyond strong for my two brothers and me, showing us how to stand tall in the darkest of times. She is dedicated to everything her children do and is willing to sacrifice anything for us. My mother also loves to give back. She has formed programs to provide basic essentials to schools in Malawi, Africa, allowing them to learn and survive during the toughest periods. My mom has not only made a huge impact on my two brothers and me, but also the community. I strive to make a fraction of the impact she has made on the world.”