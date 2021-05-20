Fort Zumwalt East: Chloe Smallfield

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Softball.
Academic bio: Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction; honor roll; academic all-conference softball; Missouri Seal of Biliteracy.
Athletic bio: Gateway Athletic Conference Central player of the year (2019); first team all-district, second team all-region (2019, 2020); second team all-conference (2020); second team all-district (2018).
Activities: Marching band; Modulation Z; National Honor Society; A+ Program; Health Occupations Students of America; Positive Peer Influence; Leader in Me League; club softball.
College: Gustavus Adolphus College.
Goal: “I hope to become an accountant in the future and make significant contributions to the field of accounting when I do so.”
Favorite subject: Math (statistics).
Favorite book: “When” by Victoria Laurie.
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.
Role model: My softball coach, Coach Wiber. “I look up to the way he brings positivity to everyone and everything around him. He exemplifies great leadership qualities and other traits that I want to emulate in my own life. He always makes sure to ask everyone how they are actually doing and takes the time to build meaningful relationships with the kids he teaches and coaches.”