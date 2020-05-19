Fort Zumwalt East: Liz Behan

Academic rank: 8 out of 297.
Sports: Basketball, softball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; AP Scholar; basketball, softball Gateway Athletic Conference all-academic (three years); basketball academic all-state.
Athletic bio: Softball: second team all-conference and all-district (two seasons). Basketball: GAC Central player of the year (2019, 2020); first team all-conference (three seasons); first team all-district (two seasons); Class 4 all-state (2020); Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team (2020).
Activities: Activities: marching band; Leader League; Community service: JDRF One Walk; JDRF Art of the Home Kitchen Tour.
College: Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Goal: "I hope to become an aerospace engineer.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I love math, problem solving, and I always enjoy a challenge.”
Favorite book: "Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling.
Favorite musicians: Daughtry; Maroon 5.
Role model: My parents. “They embody the person I strive to be and the adult I hope to become.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.