Fort Zumwalt East: Liz Behan

Liz Behan, Fort Zumwalt East

Academic rank: 8 out of 297.

Sports: Basketball, softball.

Academic bio: Honor roll; AP Scholar; basketball, softball Gateway Athletic Conference all-academic (three years); basketball academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Softball: second team all-conference and all-district (two seasons). Basketball: GAC Central player of the year (2019, 2020); first team all-conference (three seasons); first team all-district (two seasons); Class 4 all-state (2020); Post-Dispatch All-Metro third team (2020).

Activities: Activities: marching band; Leader League; Community service: JDRF One Walk; JDRF Art of the Home Kitchen Tour.

College: Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Goal: "I hope to become an aerospace engineer.”

Favorite subject: Calculus. “I love math, problem solving, and I always enjoy a challenge.”

Favorite book: "Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling.

Favorite musicians: Daughtry; Maroon 5.

Role model: My parents. “They embody the person I strive to be and the adult I hope to become.”

