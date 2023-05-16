Sports: Cross country, track and field (four years).
Academic bio: Amazon Future Engineer scholarship and internship; Bank of America student leaders program; QuestBridge National College Match finalist; QuestBridge College Prep Scholars Program; Stevens Institute of Technology Summer Select Scholar; honor roll; East Elite (top 25 of graduating class); MOREnet High School Cybersecurity Challenge (all-state); MO FBLA sports and entertainment management (third in state, national qualifier in 2023; all-state in 2022); MO FBLA coding and programming (all-state, 2023); MO FBLA cybersecurity (all-state, 2023).
Athletic bio: Cross country: state qualifier (2021, 2022); academic all-conference (four times); team freshman of the year (2019). Track: academic all-conference; team most improved (2022); sectional qualifier (2022).
College: University of Notre Dame to study computer science. “I plan to minor in corporate practice and concentrate in cybersecurity. I hope to get a job as a software engineer at a top tech company and eventually start my own tech company.”
Favorite subject: Computer science/engineering. “It's a rigorous yet extremely rewarding process. I thoroughly enjoy struggling through a project, a struggle that's helped me excel and learn more about the field. The possibilities with engineering are limitless, I hope to one day be at the front-lines pushing forward human ingenuity through computer science.”
Favorite musician: J. Cole.
Favorite book: “Dear Martin.”
Role model: My mom. “Watching her endure and persevere through all of the adversity we've faced has motivated and inspired me to work hard to bring a new future for us. As a single mother, she's had to sacrifice immensely for me and my sister, which has been the reasoning behind the drive I've had to find success of my own.”