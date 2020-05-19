Fort Zumwalt North: Jordyn Grimes

Academic rank: 14.
Sports: Basketball, track and field, cheerleading.
Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; academic all-Gateway Conference (four years); National Honor Society; Chancellor's Scholarship to Webster University.
Athletic bio: Basketball: first team all-district and all-conference. Track: third team all-district and all-conference.
Activities: Women's Chamber Choir; Positive Peer Influence; theatre; League of Leaders; FZNiam; tutor at Jefferson Elementary in the Normandy School District.
College, major: Webster University, journalism.
Goal: “I hope to become a broadcast journalist. I also want to go to law school and become a criminal justice defense attorney. With both of those jobs, I feel like I will fulfill my desire to promote a future of equality and safety.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love the challenge. Everything connects, and it makes me feel very accomplished when I solve problems.”
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins.
Favorite musician: Beyonce.
Role model: My brother. “We are close in age, and he has always inspired me to push my limits and stay involved. I started playing basketball, playing music, and enrolling myself in every AP class, so I could be successful in everything just like him.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.