Fort Zumwalt North: Parker Monnig
Fort Zumwalt North: Parker Monnig

Academic rank: 19.

Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field.

Academic bio: Football academic all-state (2019, 2020); Summa Cum Laude.

Athletic bio: Football: First team all-conference, second team all-district, second team Missouri Media all-state and Class 5 state semifinalist team (2019 and 2020). Wrestling: state qualifier at 182 pounds (2020); second team all-conference (2021).

Activities: Community service through Boy Scouts.

College: Washington University.

Goal: To become a mechanical engineer.

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.

Favorite musician: Elvis Presley.

Role model: My grandpa. “Because of how he works for everything and never slows down. He still creates massive goals to this day, making massive strides to achieve every time I see him. He's a hard worker that has patience but also the determination of a bull.”

 Scholar Athlete
