Fort Zumwalt North: Parker Monnig

Academic rank: 19.
Sports: Football, wrestling, track and field.
Academic bio: Football academic all-state (2019, 2020); Summa Cum Laude.
Athletic bio: Football: First team all-conference, second team all-district, second team Missouri Media all-state and Class 5 state semifinalist team (2019 and 2020). Wrestling: state qualifier at 182 pounds (2020); second team all-conference (2021).
Activities: Community service through Boy Scouts.
College: Washington University.
Goal: To become a mechanical engineer.
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
Favorite musician: Elvis Presley.
Role model: My grandpa. “Because of how he works for everything and never slows down. He still creates massive goals to this day, making massive strides to achieve every time I see him. He's a hard worker that has patience but also the determination of a bull.”