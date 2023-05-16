Sports: Cross country, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: 32 on ACT (Bright Flight); Essence of PPI Award (twice); positive office referrals (five); 5 on AP microeconomics test; 4 on AP macroeconomics test; 4 on AP statistics test.
Athletic bio: National Leadership award; conference sportsmanship award (twice, selected by other school's coaches); cross country: all-academic, all-conference (four times); track and field: all-academic, all-conference (twice); first team all-conference in 1600 and 3200, first team all-district in 3200.
Activities: Weightlifting; class officer; National Honor Society; swimming; miniature painting.
College: Maryville University for actuarial sciences.
Favorite subject: Math. “Finding out how the universe conforms to mathematical law, and how we can use math to solve complex and simple problems is fascinating to me. I also enjoy having a definite answer that you can point to and say, ‘That is correct.’ ”
Favorite musician: The Backstring Boys.
Favorite book: “Can't Hurt Me” by David Goggins.
Role model: Marcus Aurelius, one of the last great emperors of Rome. “He paved the way for stoicism. Despite all the problems that he faced, and all the challenges he had to overcome, he kept a calm and controlled mind. He preached the strength of one's mind, and our control over how we react to things. I look up to him and try to emulate his morals and principles throughout my life, attempting to be a better person every day.”