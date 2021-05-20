Fort Zumwalt South: Emily Bloomfield

Academic rank: 57 of 309.
Sports: Volleyball, soccer.
Academic bio: Honor roll; Positive Peer Influence Award (2017); volleyball all-academic team (2017-20); soccer all-academic (2018-19).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference (2018, 2020); second team all-conference (2019); first team all-district (2020); STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week (2020).
Activities: A+ Program; National Honor Society.
College: UMSL.
Goal: “I hope to become a nurse anesthetist.”
Favorite subject: Chemistry.
Favorite book: “The Glass Castle.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Role model: Mia Hamm. “She started her soccer career on the national team at only 15 years old and throughout her career she made a huge impact on not only women soccer players but also female athletes in general. My favorite quote is by her which is, ‘Somewhere behind the athlete you've become and the hours of practice and the coaches who have pushed you is a little girl who fell in love with the game and never looked back ... play for her.’ ”