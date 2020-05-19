Fort Zumwalt South: JJ Schwepker

Academic rank: 42 of 334.
Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: Honor roll; academic all-conference (four years); academic all-state (2020); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: GAC Central player of the year and MBCA Class 5 All-State (2020); first team all-conference (2019, 2020); first team all-district (2018, 2019, 2020); second team all-conference (2018).
Activities: Leadership League; Empowering Young Men; A+.
College: Quincy University.
Goal: “I hope to be able to succeed both on and off of the court at Quincy and set myself up for a successful future.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I have a great teacher who cares for us as students and it makes sense to me.”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” by J.K. Rowling.
Favorite musician: J. Cole.
Role model: My parents. “They have shown me that the only way to succeed in life is through hard work and dedication. My dad's favorite quote, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard’ is something that I will always think of when times get tough. He taught me that I will not always be the most talented, but nobody should ever outwork me. Without them I would not be the man I am today, both on the hardwood and in life.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.