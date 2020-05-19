Fort Zumwalt West: Brooklyn Palmer

Academic rank: 25 of 436.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Volleyball: academic all-conference (junior and senior seasons); all-state all-academic team (junior season). Basketball: academic all-conference (junior and senior seasons); honor roll; Summa Cum Laude.
Athletic bio: Basketball: all-district team (junior and senior seasons); second team all-conference (junior); first team all-conference (senior); made six all-tournament teams.
Activities: Jag Connection (mentor to freshman class); “Leader in Me” leadership program (mentor to elementary schools); A+ tutoring; adaptive PE class (mentor for special-needs students); leadership in church youth group.
College: Utah State Eastern.
Goal: “I want to live life to the fullest. With whatever career I decide, I want to be able to touch as many lives as possible and be a help to anyone I come in contact with. I hope to raise a family and enjoy spending time with them. I have learned some of my greatest life lessons through sports, and I hope to help others learn these important lessons. I wish to live a happy, healthy, and productive lifestyle and help others to do the same.”
Favorite subject: Human anatomy & physiology. “I think it is interesting to learn about the human body and how it functions.”
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J Palacio.
Favorite musician: Maroon 5.
Role model: My older sister. “She is the ultimate example of how to work hard, persevere through hard times, and how to be selfless. She puts others needs and wants first before even thinking about herself. When I was a freshman in high school, she was a junior, and I took her starting spot on the varsity basketball team. Instead of being upset or frustrated, she was so proud and ended up being my biggest supporter. She pushed herself to be better and pushed me also. She is so loving and so friendly to everyone, and she lights up a room when she walks in. She is the best example of how to be determined and compassionate.”
