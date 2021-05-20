 Skip to main content
Fort Zumwalt West: Julia Crenshaw
Fort Zumwalt West: Julia Crenshaw

Academic rank: 109 of 485.

Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field (varsity all four years in all three sports).

Academic bio: Honor roll every quarter; Essense of PPI award.

Athletic bio: Softball: GAC South player of the year (2020); first team all-state (two years); first team all-conference (four years); first team all-district (three years). Track and field: two-time state qualifier in javelin; state-leading throw as a senior.

Activities: Volunteer as an assistant coach for a t-ball softball team.

College, major: University of Missouri, agriculture.

Goal: “I hope to become somebody that everyone can look up to, a leader in my work environment and just leaving places and people better than I found them.”

Favorite subject: Stats. “Coach Gough is always making learning fun, and I enjoy the challenges it brings me.”

Favorite book: “Divergent.”

Favorite musicians: Morgan Wallen or Tyler Childers.

Role model: “Any professional woman in a sport is seen as a role model. Women have to overcome so many things in a male predominant profession, but if I had to pick one singular person I would have to go with Serena Williams, the way she goes about her business is simply amazing and the respect she has for her opponents is unheard of.”

 Scholar Athlete
