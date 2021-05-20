Fox: Amelia Chapman

Sports: Soccer, golf, basketball.
Academic bio: A honor roll for student athletes (four years); dual enrollment at Jefferson College and Fox High School; Associate of Arts degree from Jefferson College; graduating Sum Cum Laude at Jefferson College; graduating Cum Laude at Fox High School; Teacher Choice award for Excellence in English, Weights, Social Studies, and ACT Prep; fall 2020, spring 2020, fall 2021 and spring 2021 Dean's List at Jefferson College; second place in SLU's Teen Elevator Pitch Competition; third place in SLU's Angels in the Outfield Competition; Chick Evans Scholarship; A+ Program.
Athletic bio: Golf: Sectional qualifier (four years); first freshman sectional qualifier from Fox; first team all-conference (two years); state qualifier (2018 team, 2020 individual); team captain (two years). Soccer: team Captain (senior year); all-conference honorable mention (2018). Basketball: sportsmanship award (2019); all-conference honorable mention (2019).
Activities: National Honor Society at Fox High School; Phi Theta Kappa at Jefferson College; College Acceleration Program (CAP); DECA (2019-2020); church at St. Paul Catholic Church. Volunteer: Arnold Food Pantry; Susan G Komen Walk; Fox basketball and soccer camps; SPENSA soccer. Hobby: creating vinyl shirts.
College, major: University of Missouri, nursing.
Goal: “To start, I wish to receive my Bachelor of Science in nursing at Mizzou to become a pediatric nurse. After receiving this, I plan to work for a few years then go back to school to receive my Master of Science in nursing to become a nurse practitioner. In addition to this, I plan to raise a happy and healthy family by providing endless love and support. I hope to use great skills throughout life to achieve all my goals and live my life to the fullest.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My parents. “They show constant dedication that I look up to. They provide support in everything I do and inspire me to work hard each and every day. They have taught me great life skills and I strive to be like them one day.”