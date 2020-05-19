Fox: Carson Elwood

Academic rank: 56 of 396.
Sports: Football.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; 3.9 GPA; National Leadership Academy scholarship winner; academic all-state (twice); A+ program; A honor roll.
Athletic bio: All-conference and all-district linebacker (twice); third team all-state linebacker; J98 Dream Team; four-time conference champion.
Activities: Senior class vice president; DECA; student advisory council; student leadership council; Volunteer: weight training for middle schoolers; flood sandbagging; Arnold Food Pantry.
College: Northwest Missouri State University.
Goal: "I know that with hard work and perseverance, I can do anything I put my mind to. One of my teachers once told me that I may face great adversity at some point in my life, but to never back down. Keep clawing at the end game. For me the end game is to become an amazing father one day who supports and provides for their family with love and courage. I hope to lead them on the path to great achievements and success that I wish to reach in the future as well. I want to join a business out of college where I can learn a great set of skills that will eventually lead me to owning my own business where I can grow and expand- shaping the life I know I can live and love.”
Favorite subject: DECA business marketing. “It is what I plan to major in and I love the whole aspect of what the subject is about. I enjoy projects, presenting, and putting graphics together for the class.”
Favorite book: “Hard Times Create Strong Men” by Stefan Aarnio.
Favorite musician: Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Role model: My brother, Cole Elwood. “Cole currently goes to Northwest Missouri State University and plays football, as well. Being his brother has been one of the greatest blessings I could ever have. Without his constant drive for me to become a better athlete, scholar and man, I do not know where I would be today. I am so thankful for him as well as the rest of my family for their support they have provided me my whole life.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.