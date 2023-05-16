Academic bio: College Acceleration Program at Jefferson College; Dean's List at Jefferson College (fall 2021, spring 2022, fall 2022, spring 2023); Bright Flight Scholar; Summa Cum Laude at Fox High School; Summa Cum Laude at Jefferson College; Power of 15; Honor Roll for Student Athletes (four years).
Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference (2021); Hillsboro all-tournament (2023); Fox all-tournament (2021); school record for goalkeeping wins, school record for goalkeeping career shutouts; three-sport athlete for four years.
Activities: National Honor Society; pep band.
College: University of Tennessee-Knoxville to major in biology and eventually attend medical school.
Favorite subject: Biology and chemistry. “I've always found the sciences interesting. I love participating in labs and learning about the way scientific processes work. I have especially taken an interest in biology due to my passion for going into the medical field.”
Favorite book: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Role model: My coaches throughout the years. “All of my coaches have dedicated their time and efforts toward helping me and my teammates grow both on and off the field. They didn't do this because they had to, but because they cared about us and our success. They have constantly set a good example through their positive energy, the support they have for us, and the dedication they have to their work.”