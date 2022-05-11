 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francis Howell Central: Emily Chadwick

Francis Howell Central Emily Chadwick

Academic rank: 76 of 413.

Sports: Softball.

Academic bio: Gateway Athletics Conference South Division all-academic; academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro (first team, 2021; second team, 2019); GAC South player of the year (2021); played for Class 5 state runner-up (2021); first team all-state outfielder (twice); first team all-region (three times); first team all-conference (three times); first team all-district (four times); set 13 program records.

Activities: National Honor Society; volunteer to help younger athletes in softball.

College: Missouri State University (playing softball).

Goal: “I would like to take a role in the medical field to better my community and leave a big impact on others around me.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I love learning new things and chemistry is something that is challenging, and also I plan to study something in the medical field to continue to help others.”

Favorite book: “Zen Golf” by Joseph Parent.

Role model: My mother. “She has always been there for me no matter what, she has always been my No. 1 fan on and off the field. But not only that she is the strongest person I know, these last few years have had some ups and downs but that never stopped her from being the best mother, best friend and mentor to my sister and I. She truly is the most amazing mother and I am very thankful I get to say that every day.”

