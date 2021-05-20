Francis Howell Central: Lauren Guth

Academic rank: 4 of 443.
Sports: Lacrosse, cross country.
Academic bio: National Merit Scholarship Finalist; Top 100 Missouri Scholar; College Board AP Scholar with Distinction; Spartan Silver Shield award; Honor Roll; Academic letter and bars, earned through Epsilon Beta.
Athletic bio: Cross Country award (four years); team captain (senior).
Activities: Speech and debate; National Honor Society; Epsilon Beta; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Wind Ensemble; Senior Class Officers; Scholar Bowl; Arete Committee; church youth group.
College: United States Military Academy, West Point.
Goal: “First, I hope to honorably serve my country during my time in the U.S. Army. I'm not sure what will come after that, but I hope to explore the fields of engineering or law.”
Favorite subject: AP U.S. Government and Politics. “I believe it is necessary to understand the basic principles of how our government functions and what that means for us as citizens. No matter what profession I choose down the road, I will always be impacted by politics and our system of government. The real-life applicability of the class made it one of the most interesting and beneficial classes that I've taken.”