 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis Howell Central: Lauren Guth
0 comments

Francis Howell Central: Lauren Guth

  • 0

Academic rank: 4 of 443.

Sports: Lacrosse, cross country.

Academic bio: National Merit Scholarship Finalist; Top 100 Missouri Scholar; College Board AP Scholar with Distinction; Spartan Silver Shield award; Honor Roll; Academic letter and bars, earned through Epsilon Beta.

Athletic bio: Cross Country award (four years); team captain (senior).

Activities: Speech and debate; National Honor Society; Epsilon Beta; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Wind Ensemble; Senior Class Officers; Scholar Bowl; Arete Committee; church youth group.

College: United States Military Academy, West Point.

Goal: “First, I hope to honorably serve my country during my time in the U.S. Army. I'm not sure what will come after that, but I hope to explore the fields of engineering or law.”

Favorite subject: AP U.S. Government and Politics. “I believe it is necessary to understand the basic principles of how our government functions and what that means for us as citizens. No matter what profession I choose down the road, I will always be impacted by politics and our system of government. The real-life applicability of the class made it one of the most interesting and beneficial classes that I've taken.”

Favorite book: “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.

Favorite music: Anything country or classic rock.

Role model: Anthony Rizzo. “He's the perfect example of a team player and enjoys what he does.”

Francis Howell Central Lauren Guth

Francis Howell Central Lauren Guth

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports