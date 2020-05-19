Francis Howell Central: Mackenzie Jones

Academic rank: 65.
Sports: Tennis, soccer, basketball, swimming.
Academic bio: Summa cum laude; scored 31 on ACT; AP all-state.
Athletic bio: Tennis: two-time state qualifier; Soccer: all-conference second team; all-conference first team; all-district; all-state; fourth-place finish in state as a junior; Basketball: conference championships as junior and senior.
Activities: Student council; morning Bible study; Archer STL (all-girls bible study).
College: Grand Valley State University.
Goal: "I hope I to continue to stay learning more and more about life and have the ability to experience more and more new and exciting things.”
Favorite subject: History. “I am so intrigued in the past and am always fascinated by all of the different types of leadership and their successes along with their failures.”
Favorite book: "Salt to the Sea” by Ruty Septys.
Favorite musician: Khalid.
Role model: My friend, Aleuria. “She is an extremely amazing person who has been through some extremely difficult trials in life and yet she is one of the kindest people I have ever met. Her strong faith and continuous positive, thankful outlook on life inspires me day in and day out.”
