Danielle Lindsey, Francis Howell

Danielle Lindsey, Francis Howell

Academic rank: 60 of 410.

Sports: Softball (3 years); girls wrestling (2 years).

Academic bio: "Golden Helmet" school award; academic all-conference (2017, 2018, 2019); honor roll (four years).

Athletic bio: Softball, first team all-conference (2019); first team all-district (2018, 2019); second team all-conference and second team all-region (2018); fourth-place state team finish (2017); St. Charles County Amateur Hall of Fame Outstanding Senior Athlete nominee (2020). Wrestling, state qualifier (2019, 2020); first two-time girls state qualifier in school history.

Activities: President of DECA; vice president of National Honor Society; FCA and FBLA; volunteered at Daniel Boone Elementary School.

College: Jefferson College on a softball scholarship.

Goal: "I hope to help others and be someone that is supportive and caring of everyone in my life. I want to be successful in the career that I choose.”

Favorite subject: Marketing. “It is a really fun subject to learn about because buying and selling is a part of our everyday lives. Marketing is also associated with our DECA program, and I really enjoy competing in DECA and being a part of such a fun club.”

Favorite book: “Friday Night Lights” by Buzz Bissinger.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My parents. “They are always so supportive of everything I do. They have taught me so much about being a good friend and a good peer. They show me how to look at the bright side of things at all times.”

