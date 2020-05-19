Francis Howell: Danielle Lindsey

Academic rank: 60 of 410.
Sports: Softball (3 years); girls wrestling (2 years).
Academic bio: "Golden Helmet" school award; academic all-conference (2017, 2018, 2019); honor roll (four years).
Athletic bio: Softball, first team all-conference (2019); first team all-district (2018, 2019); second team all-conference and second team all-region (2018); fourth-place state team finish (2017); St. Charles County Amateur Hall of Fame Outstanding Senior Athlete nominee (2020). Wrestling, state qualifier (2019, 2020); first two-time girls state qualifier in school history.
Activities: President of DECA; vice president of National Honor Society; FCA and FBLA; volunteered at Daniel Boone Elementary School.
College: Jefferson College on a softball scholarship.
Goal: "I hope to help others and be someone that is supportive and caring of everyone in my life. I want to be successful in the career that I choose.”
Favorite subject: Marketing. “It is a really fun subject to learn about because buying and selling is a part of our everyday lives. Marketing is also associated with our DECA program, and I really enjoy competing in DECA and being a part of such a fun club.”
Favorite book: “Friday Night Lights” by Buzz Bissinger.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My parents. “They are always so supportive of everything I do. They have taught me so much about being a good friend and a good peer. They show me how to look at the bright side of things at all times.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.