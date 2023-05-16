Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; National Honor Society; Golden Helmet Award; AP Scholar with Honor; 4.8 GPA; two-time international qualifier with HOSA (Future Health Professionals).
Athletic bio: Team captain, academic all-conference (soccer, tennis); first team all-conference (tennis); second team all-conference (soccer).
Activities: TLC (Teens Learning in the Community) volunteer program at Mercy Hospital (70 hours); Bible study; club soccer with AFA Fillies.
College: McKendree University to earn a degree in biology with a minor in legal studies. In addition, I am looking forward to playing soccer at the collegiate level. In the future, I would love to pursue a career in science and justice as an attorney who specializes in health law.
Favorite subject: English. “I love to analyze texts and understand the power of words. In addition, I believe that skills learned in English are essential for both communicating effectively and expanding my knowledge of the world. I enjoy reading great books as well.”
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.
Favorite book: “The Kite Runner.”
Role model: My fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Ostmann. “She challenged me to give my best in the classroom, but more importantly took interest in my life outside of school. She inspired me to be both a successful student and an even better person. In the future I hope I can encourage others to work hard and follow their dreams just as she did for me!”