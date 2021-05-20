 Skip to main content
Francis Howell: Lily Figgins
Academic rank: 32 of 425.

Sports: Volleyball, track and field, swimming and diving.

Academic bio: Honor Roll; academic all-conference and all-state.

Athletic bio: First team all-conference and all-district; javelin school record holder.

Activities: Mu Alpha Theta; National Honor Society; Viking Leadership Academy. Volunteer: Harvester Christian Church food bank; Five Acres Animal Shelter; dog fostering.

College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.

Goal: “I plan to become a mechanical or aeronautical engineer.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Messenger” by Lois Lowery.

Favorite musician: AJR.

Role model: My sister. “She is always pushing herself and others around her to be their best whether it is in sports, school, or in everyday life.”

