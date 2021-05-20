Francis Howell: Lily Figgins

Academic rank: 32 of 425.
Sports: Volleyball, track and field, swimming and diving.
Academic bio: Honor Roll; academic all-conference and all-state.
Athletic bio: First team all-conference and all-district; javelin school record holder.
Activities: Mu Alpha Theta; National Honor Society; Viking Leadership Academy. Volunteer: Harvester Christian Church food bank; Five Acres Animal Shelter; dog fostering.
College: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.
Goal: “I plan to become a mechanical or aeronautical engineer.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Messenger” by Lois Lowery.
Favorite musician: AJR.
Role model: My sister. “She is always pushing herself and others around her to be their best whether it is in sports, school, or in everyday life.”