Francis Howell North: Becka Brissette

Academic rank: 26 of 391.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: GPA: 4.48/4.0; summa Cum Laude; honor roll; academic all-conference (three sports, four years); A+ Program; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Track and field: pole vault sectional qualifier (2019). Basketball: team captain; all-conference sportsmanship; Heart of the Knight award. Softball: first team all-district; second team all-conference and all-district.
Activities: DECA: President; state qualifier (2020); second place Innovation Plan Missouri state competition; International Competition qualifier (2021); Howell North student cabinet; Howell North mentor; MU Alpha Theta; Future Business Leaders of America; Students for FHN; HOSA; student of the week; Knights of the Roundtable Award (2020, 2021); Snowcoming Court (2018, 2019); Spring Fling queen (2021); Ranken Jordan Challenger Baseball volunteer.
College, major: Webster University, business with an emphasis in marketing.
Goal: “I hope to graduate college in the future and find a job I love in the Marketing field. I hope to start a family and move to Texas.”
Favorite subject: Marketing.
Favorite book: “One Direction: Where We Are: Our Band, Our Story.”
Favorite musicians: Luke Combs or Justin Bieber.
Role model: “My mom always shows me the ropes and where hard work and motivation can get you in life. My teachers and coaches show me how you can lead and help others. My softball teammates always inspire me to the best that I can be to help accomplish a common goal.”