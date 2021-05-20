 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Francis Howell North: Becka Brissette
0 comments

Francis Howell North: Becka Brissette

  • 0

Academic rank: 26 of 391.

Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: GPA: 4.48/4.0; summa Cum Laude; honor roll; academic all-conference (three sports, four years); A+ Program; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Track and field: pole vault sectional qualifier (2019). Basketball: team captain; all-conference sportsmanship; Heart of the Knight award. Softball: first team all-district; second team all-conference and all-district.

Activities: DECA: President; state qualifier (2020); second place Innovation Plan Missouri state competition; International Competition qualifier (2021); Howell North student cabinet; Howell North mentor; MU Alpha Theta; Future Business Leaders of America; Students for FHN; HOSA; student of the week; Knights of the Roundtable Award (2020, 2021); Snowcoming Court (2018, 2019); Spring Fling queen (2021); Ranken Jordan Challenger Baseball volunteer.

College, major: Webster University, business with an emphasis in marketing.

Goal: “I hope to graduate college in the future and find a job I love in the Marketing field. I hope to start a family and move to Texas.”

Favorite subject: Marketing.

Favorite book: “One Direction: Where We Are: Our Band, Our Story.”

Favorite musicians: Luke Combs or Justin Bieber.

Role model: “My mom always shows me the ropes and where hard work and motivation can get you in life. My teachers and coaches show me how you can lead and help others. My softball teammates always inspire me to the best that I can be to help accomplish a common goal.”

Francis Howell North Becka Brissette

Francis Howell North Becka Brissette

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports