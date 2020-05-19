Francis Howell North: Joanna Dohrman
Joanna Dohrman, Francis Howell North

Academic rank: 1 out of 356.

Sports: Swimming.

Academic bio: National Merit Scholar; USA Swimming Scholastic All-American; AP Scholar with Distinction; National Honor Society (historian); academic all-conference.

Athletic bio: Class 2 state champion in the 500-yard freestyle; school record holder in six events; Gateway Athletic Conference record holder in 500 free; Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team; first team all-conference; Class 2 all-state.

Activities: Student council (cabinet); HOSA (international competition team); Mentors; jazz band; basketball pep band.

College: Johns Hopkins University.

Goal: “I hope to work in the medical field.”

Favorite subjects: Math and English.

Favorite book: “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.

Favorite musician: Rihanna.

Role model: “I consider my parents to be my role models. They are always supporting me, and they inspire me to always try my hardest at anything I do. Both of them are very good people that I can look up to.”

