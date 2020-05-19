Freeburg: Caroline Gagen

Academic rank: 4 out of 187.
Sports: Volleyball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; high honor roll.
Athletic bio: Track and field: three-time Class 2A state qualifier in triple jump; school record holder in triple jump; all-conference (three seasons); team MVP (2019). Volleyball: Freeburg offensive player of the year, kills leader and all-conference (2018); leadership award (2019); three-time USA Volleyball girls junior national championship qualifier; Also: Apex Physical Therapy athlete of the month (2018).
Activities: Student council; Illinois Academic Challenge; Washington University chemistry competition; Model United Nations; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Saturday Scholars; science club; Spanish club; Volunteer: Memorial Hospital junior volunteer; tutoring (math, science); Freeburg Food Pantry drive; Apex Network Physical Therapy job shadow; youth volleyball camps and clinic.
College: Murray State University.
Goal: "I hope to become a physical therapist specializing in either pediatrics or neurology.”
Favorite subject: Biology. “It is interesting to learn how the intricate processes in our bodies work, and I can see it functioning in my everyday life.”
Favorite book: "One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: Freeburg volleyball coach, Brooke Kloess. “She has three young daughters and still finds time to be involved in many things around the school. She is very driven in everything she does, and she never gives up. I really admire her work ethic and positive outlook on life.”
