Freeburg: Elizabeth Ludwig

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Academic Challenge Team; high honor roll.
Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro spring softball player of the year (2021); all-conference; all-area.
Activities: No Place for Hate Club; Science Club; Spanish Club; volunteer: concession stands and helping run athletic camps for younger athletes.
College: University of Kansas.
Goal: “I am planning on majoring in behavioral neuroscience, with a minor in Spanish. I hope to one day apply to medical school and become an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon. I want to work on fellow athletes like myself because I know how it feels to be in their shoes during an injury. This will definitely not be an easy path, but everything up until this point in my life has prepared me for any and all challenges ahead.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy. “We learned about every system in the body; how they function and the different organs within. This really drew me into wanting to go the medical field route. Each day we were learning something new that I had never heard of before. It was so interesting to realize what is happening inside my very body at any moment. My teacher was also great at explaining even the most complicated aspects.”
Favorite book: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig.
Role model: My grandpa. “Because he is so brave and strong. My grandpa was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. This, however, did not stop him from doing much. He is always working and he tried his best to continue this even on his bad days. He always wants to help others whenever there is a chance, no matter his situation. He is so brave for going into treatment without doubt or fear. He was able to defeat one of the biggest fights in the world. I am so proud of him for this because he never even thought of giving up. He reminds me every day that no matter my situation I can do anything. If he could pick up trash alongside of the road after just receiving chemotherapy, why can I not study a little harder to push for the A in Spanish?”