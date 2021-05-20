 Skip to main content
Freeburg: Megan Weilmuenster
Freeburg: Megan Weilmuenster

Academic rank: 6 of 156.

Sports: Track and field, cross country.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Academic Challenge team.

Athletic bio: Track: School record and Cahokia Conference record holder in 300-meter hurdles; 13th at state meet (2019); all-conference (2018, 2019). Team captain in track and cross country.

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Academic Challenge; Spanish Club; Science Club; Literature Club; volunteer at Belleville Area Humane Society.

College: Rhodes College.

Goal: “I hope to become a neurologist after college to further learn about the brain and neurological diseases.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy.

Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.

Favorite musician: The Weeknd.

Role model: My mom. “She is the most hardworking person I know and manages to keep a smile on her face at all times.”

