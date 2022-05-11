 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Legacy Christian: Ariana Williams

Gateway Legacy Ariana Williams

Sports: Basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: Honor roll.

Athletic bio: All-tournament MVP honors.

Activities: Arts and crafts.

College: Principia College.

Goal: “I hope to get certified as (an athletic) trainer and to become a mentor.”

Favorite subject: Science. “When I was a freshman I did a science lab and I fell in love. I just love learning anything science related.”

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.”

Role model: My mom. “Watching her keep pushing through tough times really motivates me to do the same and to be the best I can be.”

