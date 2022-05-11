Gateway Legacy Christian: Ariana Williams May 11, 2022 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gateway Legacy Ariana Williams Scholar Athlete Sports: Basketball, track and field.Academic bio: Honor roll.Athletic bio: All-tournament MVP honors.Activities: Arts and crafts.College: Principia College.Goal: “I hope to get certified as (an athletic) trainer and to become a mentor.”Favorite subject: Science. “When I was a freshman I did a science lab and I fell in love. I just love learning anything science related.” Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.”Role model: My mom. “Watching her keep pushing through tough times really motivates me to do the same and to be the best I can be.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Mvp Science Lab Sport University STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring