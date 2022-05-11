Gateway Science Academy: Kamari Bradley May 11, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gateway Science Kamari Bradley Scholar Athlete Sports: Wrestling, track and field.Academic bio: NWCA/Marine Scholar All-American.Athletic bio: District champion; two-time state qualifier; AAU state champion.Activities: Student council.College: Siena Heights University.Goal: “I hope to learn how to encourage other to actually do what they love and not what others want of them. I hope to continue to give people hope and grow as I make a family.”Favorite subject: History. “I've always been interested in learning how the world was before I was born.” Favorite book: “Kingdom Keepers” series. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Siena Heights University Learning Student Council Activity Sport Education STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring