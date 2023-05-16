Gateway STEM: Amari Lawrence May 16, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gateway STEM Scholar Athlete Amari Lawrence Academic rank: 15 of 159.Sports: Volleyball, basketball.Academic bio: Honor roll (four years).Athletic bio: Gateway STEM's best supporter.Activities: Volunteer: helping the homeless.College: Harris-Stowe State University.Favorite subject: Ethics. “Because we’re able to talk about real life problems.”Favorite book: Books by John Green. Role model: My mother. “She shows me that no matter how many obstacles you face in life you will persevere.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools D through J