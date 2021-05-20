Gateway STEM: Odysseus McKinney

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Football.
Academic bio: AFS Faces of America scholarship; Ranken Technical College dual enrollment award.
Athletic bio: Earned Scholar Athlete award.
Activities: Robotics, electrical engineering, building and tinkering.
College: Ranken Technical College.
Goal: “I hope to work in the space industry as a spacecraft electrical systems technician.”
Favorite subject: Science. “It is the fundamental study of everything that we ever encounter in life. It helps gives a deeper understanding of the simplest things that we take for granted.”
Favorite book: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams.
Favorite musician: J. Cole.
Role model: Nikola Tesla. “(He) led the forefront of electrical advancements and is one of the true founding fathers of electricity. He was extraordinarily innovative for his time and his inventions and ideas were outside of the box and inspired others, which led to a great period of innovation in the United States.”