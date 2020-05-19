Gateway STEM: Sandrea Cogio

Academic rank: 3.
Sports: Volleyball, track.
Academic bio: High School Education Talent Search Certificate of Achievement; highest GPA certificate; science department Best Performer Award; honor roll; perfect attendance award; United States Air Force Junior ROTC top performer; certificate of recognition Stars mentoring program; social studies department High Self Expectations Award; certificate of achievement Wyman Temmmen Outreach Program; geometry participation outstanding performance and effort; introduction to business outstanding achievement; Tuskegee Airmen, Inc.
Athletic bio: Track: four-time district, sectional and state qualifier and medalist; All-American athlete; three-time PHL champion in 100 meters; PHL athlete of the year (freshman and junior seasons; third in 100 at Class 4 state championship; eighth in 200.
Activities: Teen Leadership program; Teem Outreach program; Star mentoring; Lifewise (Kingdom) Academy; volunteer to help underclassmen maintain grades; manager of human resources at school.
College, major: Southeast Missouri State University, physical therapy.
Goal: “I hope to inspire and guide others to be successful as me. Helping them understand that it is okay to fall and start over again; that’s what makes them a better person.”
Favorite subject: “Math has always been my favorite subject because I like challenges and I always learn new things.”
Favorite book: “The Hate You Give.”
Favorite musician: NBA YoungBoy.
