Gibault: Ian Bollinger May 11, 2022

Gibault Ian Bollinger Scholar Athlete

Sports: Golf, basketball, baseball.

Academic bio: First Honors; 4.1 grade point average; 27 ACT.

Athletic bio: Metro East Golf Coaches Association player of the year for Class 1A; regional champion; team captain (2021).

Activities: Senior service project; basketball camp volunteer.

College: Lewis University.

Goal: "I hope to graduate from college with a finance degree."

Favorite subject: Math. "I think it's the most useful."

Favorite book: "Holes."

Role model: My parents. "They work hard to provide for our family and are very humble."