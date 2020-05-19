Gibault: Kayla Huels

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Volleyball, soccer.
Academic bio: First Honors; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer team captain, two seasons; volleyball team captain, three seasons.
Activities: Students Activity Board Club; Hope For Tomorrow Club; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club.
College: Webster University.
Goal: “I hope to become an elementary teacher, preferably second grade.”
Favorite subject: English. “I like learning and analyzing new literature, analyzing different films and sharing my opinions on them.”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Favorite musician: The Weeknd.
Role model: My mom. “She puts everyone before herself, does not have mean bone in her body, always has a smile on her face, and is there for you no matter what. I also look up to my mom because she is an excellent teacher, and I hope to excel just like her when I am older.”
