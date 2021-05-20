Gibault: Maddie Davis

Academic rank: Salutatorian.
Sports: Soccer, basketball, volleyball, tennis, cross country.
Academic bio: First honors; National Honor Society; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen award; Oerter Foundation Scholar Honoree; Waterloo Optimist Youth Honoree; IHSA All-State academic team nominee; Academic Challenge Team regional and sectional winners (2020, 2021), state third place (2020), state fifth place (2021); Academic Challenge Individual regional winner (mathematics test, first place, 2021).
Athletic bio: Sister Bernard Braun Award for most dedicated female athlete (2019, 2020); Tennis: captain (2021). Volleyball: regional champs (2019); Metro East Sports Podcast Class 1A volleyball team of the year (2019). Basketball: team captain (2021); program record for most assists (12) in a game (2020); program record for most assists (177) in a season (2021); program record for most career assists (404) and steals (235); scored 1,000 points in 2021. Soccer: three-year team captain; 2019 Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional honorable mention. Club soccer: Missouri State Cup champions (2017, 2018, 2019); Midwest Conference Youth Soccer top goalkeeper (2018, 2019); Midwest Regional champions (2018); U.S. Youth Soccer under-16 national champion (2019); U.S. Youth Soccer under-16 National Golden Goalie Award (2019); U.S. Youth Soccer under-16 National Best XI (2019).
Activities: Student Body president; student council; School Ambassador; FCA; Students for Life; Hope for Tomorrow; Eucharist Minister; Church Lector; Jackie Joyner Kersee Center volunteer; SPENSA volunteer; Oak Hill Senior Nursing Home volunteer; St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Youth Ministry; Luke 18 Cori Team; Luke 18 Disciple.
College, major: Western Kentucky University, architecture.
Goal: “I hope to get my master's degree in architecture, become a head architect and open my own firm. In the future, I hope to accomplish great things by working hard and being a leader. I hope to be a helping hand to those who need it and always put a smile on people's faces.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett.
Favorite musicians: Dan and Shay; Rascal Flatts.
Role model: My mom. “She is the hardest worker that I have ever met. She always puts her heart and soul into everything for my siblings and me. My mom is always there to be my biggest cheerleader and to help me when I am struggling. When I grow up, I hope to work as hard as my mom does.”