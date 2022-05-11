Gillespie: Chloe Segarra May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gillespie Chloe Segarra Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 12.Sports: Softball, golf.Academic bio: Honor roll.Athletic bio: 2021 USSSA national championship offensive MVP; third team all-conference (2019, 2021).Activities: National Honor Society.College: Southwestern Illinois College.Goal: “My main goal is to be able to travel and see as much of the world as I can.”Favorite subject: Current events. “Because there is always something new to talk about and it is important to be aware of what is happening in our world.” Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.Role model: “I consider my Aunt Beth as a role model in my life because she consistently shows strength and resilience in the face of adversity.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Beth Role Model Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring