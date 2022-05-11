 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gillespie: Chloe Segarra

Academic rank: 12.

Sports: Softball, golf.

Academic bio: Honor roll.

Athletic bio: 2021 USSSA national championship offensive MVP; third team all-conference (2019, 2021).

Activities: National Honor Society.

College: Southwestern Illinois College.

Goal: “My main goal is to be able to travel and see as much of the world as I can.”

Favorite subject: Current events. “Because there is always something new to talk about and it is important to be aware of what is happening in our world.”

Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.

Role model: “I consider my Aunt Beth as a role model in my life because she consistently shows strength and resilience in the face of adversity.”

