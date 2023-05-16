Academic bio: Valedictorian; High Honor Roll (four years); Illinois State Scholar; Silver Medallion; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen regional winner.
Athletic bio: Basketball: school record holder for most offensive, defensive and total rebounds in a single season; third team all-conference (2023); Senior Rotary all-star game. Track and field: Class 1A state qualifier in shot put (2021, 2023) and discus (2023); team MVP. Also: team captain in basketball, track and field.
Activities: Student council; MPACTD (Miners Preparing and Caring for Teen Drivers);-National Honor Society. Volunteer: Salvation Army bell ringer; concession stands at school sporting events; help at middle school and high school track meets by working different events; visited local nursing home with my basketball team and made Christmas cards and gave cookies to people who were in the nursing home.
College: Lewis and Clark Community College to study nursing.
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. "I get to learn about different systems in the body and we get to do dissections. Also, I am planning on becoming a nurse, so anatomy will help me towards my future career."
Favorite musician: One Direction.
Favorite book: “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover.
Role model: My parents. “They are hard workers and they do so much for my brother and I. They have taught me valuable morals that I will carry with me forever and inspire me every day to follow my dreams. I would not be where I am today without their outpouring of love and support.”