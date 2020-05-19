Gillespie: Frankie Barrett

Academic rank: 11.
Sports: Football, basketball, baseball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Football: team captain; basketball: defensive player of the year (three-time selection); hustle award (two-time selection).
Activities: Macoupin County CEO program; construction trades class; woodworking projects; hunting; fishing.
College: Rend Lake College.
Goal: “I hope to become a high school mathematics teacher and baseball coach.”
Favorite subject: History. “I have a wonderful teacher, Mr. Jack Burns, who always teaches to his highest ability. He makes history interesting while challenging me in new ways every day.”
Favorite book: “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket.
Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Bazzi, and Jason Aldean.
Role model: My father. “He patiently teaches me so many things, from competitive sports, fishing and now construction work. He always has my best interest in mind.”
