Gillespie: Frankie Barrett
0 comments

Gillespie: Frankie Barrett

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Frankie Barrett, Gillespie

Frankie Barrett, Gillespie

Academic rank: 11.

Sports: Football, basketball, baseball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Football: team captain; basketball: defensive player of the year (three-time selection); hustle award (two-time selection).

Activities: Macoupin County CEO program; construction trades class; woodworking projects; hunting; fishing.

College: Rend Lake College.

Goal: “I hope to become a high school mathematics teacher and baseball coach.”

Favorite subject: History. “I have a wonderful teacher, Mr. Jack Burns, who always teaches to his highest ability. He makes history interesting while challenging me in new ways every day.”

Favorite book: “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket.

Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Bazzi, and Jason Aldean.

Role model: My father. “He patiently teaches me so many things, from competitive sports, fishing and now construction work. He always has my best interest in mind.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports