Gillespie: Preston Kaylor
Academic rank: 15.

Sports: Baseball, golf.

Academic bio: High honor roll (four years); National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Four-year varsity baseball player.

Activities: National Honor Society; Macoupin County CEO program; volunteer: Cahokia Creek Dirt Riders Club; Partnership for Educational of Excellence Trivia Night; Coal County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday Summer Concert Series; coach/mentor for Gillespie Middle School baseball teams; Salvation Army bell ringing.

College: SIU Edwardsville.

Goal: “I hope to accomplish my goal of being financially free. I want to succeed in my job field which will be marketing. I then hope that I can get my real estate license after I have built up enough capital to start my own real estate agency and continue my career from there.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It is my favorite subject because math has always came to me rather easy. My favorite teacher is also my math teacher so that helps, too.”

Favorite book: “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

Favorite musician: Polo G.

Role model: Elon Musk. “I consider him one because go his creativeness, hardworking characteristics, determination and his confidence in himself to do anything”

 Scholar Athlete
