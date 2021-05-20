Gillespie: Preston Kaylor

Academic rank: 15.
Sports: Baseball, golf.
Academic bio: High honor roll (four years); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Four-year varsity baseball player.
Activities: National Honor Society; Macoupin County CEO program; volunteer: Cahokia Creek Dirt Riders Club; Partnership for Educational of Excellence Trivia Night; Coal County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday Summer Concert Series; coach/mentor for Gillespie Middle School baseball teams; Salvation Army bell ringing.
College: SIU Edwardsville.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish my goal of being financially free. I want to succeed in my job field which will be marketing. I then hope that I can get my real estate license after I have built up enough capital to start my own real estate agency and continue my career from there.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It is my favorite subject because math has always came to me rather easy. My favorite teacher is also my math teacher so that helps, too.”
Favorite book: “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”
Favorite musician: Polo G.