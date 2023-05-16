Academic rank: 2 of 72.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball.
Academic bio: VFW Post 1831 essay contest winner (2021); Missouri Girls State participant with American Legion Auxiliary House Springs (June 2022); Twin City Optimist Club essay contest winner; Women’s Legislator essay contest winner; High Ridge Rotary Club scholarship; Carl Fricks Sportsmanship scholarship winner; academic all-state girls basketball (2023).
Athletic bio: 2022-2023: Basketball, team captain; first team all-conference, all-district; academic all-state; Grandview 1,000-point club, 1,000 rebounds; Black and Red Classic all-tournament; Bourbon all-tournament. Volleyball, team captain; first team all-district, second team all-conference. 2021-2022: Basketball, JCAA small school MVP; first team all-district; Black and Red Classic all-tournament. Track, all-conference, all-district, state qualifier, all-state. Volleyball, first team all-district; second team all-conference; team MVP. 2020-2021: Basketball, first team all-conference; first team all-district; USJN Midwest Showcase all-star team. Track: State qualifier. 2019-2020: Basketball, all-conference honorable mention.
Activities: Choir (all-district for three years, all-state honorable mention, Alto Sectional Leader); student council; executive student council (vice president); National Honor Society (vice president); youth group at St. Martin’s United Church of Christ. Volunteer: Guide family member for Morse Mill Baptist Church’s “Walk Through Bethlehem;” Jefferson County Annual Foster Family Christmas Party clean-up crew; coach and scorekeeper for Junior Eagles Basketball Program for grades K-5; St. Martin’s youth group week-long mission trip to Bayou La Batre, Ala. Job: Toasted Coffee House in High Ridge.
College: Missouri Southern State University.
Favorite subject: Math. “Math challenges me more than any other class, and with each new unit comes a new challenge. The more difficult the challenge, the more satisfied I am once it is solved. I approach math as I would approach a puzzle. The solving of a puzzle is similar to understanding a math concept. Once the equation is solved, I feel a sense of accomplishment that I do not feel from other subjects.”
Favorite musician: Bruno Mars.
Favorite book: “11/22/63” by Stephen King.
Role model: My grandmother, Belinda Harris. “She is optimistic, selfless, and compassionate. My grandma focuses on the positives in life, and this perspective is what creates a happy atmosphere around her. I admire the role she plays as a caregiver for many. She takes care of my great grandma and an elderly friend, teaches Sunday school and always makes time to support her granddaughters. She values her family and friends above all else, and she never lets anyone feel left out. My grandma is genuine and kind, and she always offers the right advice when I'm struggling through a difficult time. I aspire to be like her someday.”