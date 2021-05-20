 Skip to main content
Grandview: Megan Jones
Grandview: Megan Jones

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball, track and field.

Academic bio: Honor roll; Jefferson College Dean’s List (fall 2020 semester); accepted into American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State program (2020); KMOX/Southeast Missouri State University student of achievement.

Athletic bio: Track: district team champion (2018). Basketball: conference team champion (2019); academic all-state (2021). Volleyball: second team all-district (twice). Softball: academic all-state (twice).

Activities: Student council; National Honor Society treasurer; volunteer with Cedar Hill Fire Department; member of St. Martin's UCC's youth group; mission trips and community fund raisers.

College: Missouri State University.

Goal: “While I don't know exactly what job or what I want to go to college for, I do know that I want to help people. I've pretty much decided that I want to work in public service, but I have no idea in what capacity. Almost certainly nothing medical, but I won't rule anything out.”

Favorite subject: “My favorite high school subject is probably English, mostly because I enjoy reading so much and the fact that I'm not a bad writer. I always enjoy discussing various literature and hearing what other people have to say about a particular story.”

Favorite book: “I'm not sure I really have a favorite book, but recently I've been trying to work through some of the classics and I loved reading ‘Frankenstein’ by Mary Shelley.”

Favorite musicians: Brett Eldredge; Panic! At The Disco.

Role model: My parents. “They're both incredibly hard-working, selfless, and kind, and they've raised me to be the best person I can be. They do everything for our family and they always support me in everything I do. They taught me to stand up for what I believe in, to show humility in my mistakes, and show compassion to others, regardless of who they are. I'm so proud to be their daughter.”

