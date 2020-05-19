Grandview: Zoey Snyder

Academic rank: Summa Cum Laude.
Sports: Cross Country, softball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Twin City Optimist Club Character Student; honor roll; Jefferson College Dean's List; Cardinals Straight-A Award.
Athletic bio: Track and field: District team champion (2018).
Activities: Drama; speech; debate; FCA; FBLA; band, robotics; football and basketball Manager.
College: Jefferson College, then Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Goal: “I hope to become either a mining or electrical engineer when I graduate college.”
Favorite subject: “Math makes my brain happy. It is a puzzle with numbers that I just want to figure out. I enjoy getting problems to solve.”
Favorite book: “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie.
Favorite musician: Barns Courtney.
Role model: My parents. “They have shown me what a good, hard-working, Christian should look like. They led me to be who I am today. My mom showed me how to study and care for others. My dad has shown me how to work hard and get stuff done. They both have shown me how to work and do things through God. I am very thankful to have loving parents that would support me and teach me.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.