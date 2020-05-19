Granite City: Bennett Smallie

Academic rank: 35 of 440.
Sports: Baseball, swimming, golf.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Post-Dispatch 'A' Student; secondary honors; Elks student of the month.
Athletic bio: Baseball: SWC third team; all-conference utility player; Golf: Metro East all-area; all-Warrior academic team (2018-20).
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Saturday Scholars; varsity club; volunteer work: Old Six Mile Community Garden; Speak! St Louis Rescue.
College, major: McKendree University, sports management.
Goal: "I hope to work in the sports industry.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: "No, David?” by David Shannon.
Favorite musician: Travis Scott.
Role model: My dad. "I admire his work ethic and constant support for me and our family. He is the most dependable person I know and I can count on him for anything.”
