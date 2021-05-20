 Skip to main content
Granite City: Chase Boushard
Granite City: Chase Boushard

Academic rank: 1 out of 473.

Sports: Soccer, tennis, football.

Academic bio: Secondary Honors Program; honor roll; 20-21 Principals Association Outstanding Student and Citizen Award; GCHS Personal Choice award; Elk's student of the month; Rotary student of the month; Renaissance Top 10 student award; Social Studies award.

Athletic bio: Midwest Top 11 player ECNL award; tennis MVP; soccer team captain; club soccer team captain.

Activities: Peer Tutoring; Saturday Scholars; Renaissance Club; Spirit Club; Varsity Club; Rho Kappa Club; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; GCHS Wind Ensemble Band; volunteer in the 2 year-old class in pre-school at my church; Eagle Scout.

College, major: Webster University, pre-med.

Goal: “My grandfather died unexpectedly when I was a freshman. It was a really painful time for our family. Since then, I have wanted to learn more about what happened to him to help prevent it from happening to other people. I have taken additional anatomy and science classes and am excited to start as a pre-med major in the fall.”

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: “How Do Dinosaurs Eat Their Food?” by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague.

Favorite musician: MercyMe.

Role model: My parents. “Growing up, I always wanted to try new things and my parents always said yes … My parents also taught me to be kind, inclusive and to have an outward focus to recognize when there is a need I can meet with my skills, knowledge or resources. Each day I look for ways I can make a difference, either big or small. I am hopeful that my efforts will inspire others as well and it is fun bringing a little happiness to someone else.”

 Scholar Athlete
