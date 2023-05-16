Academic bio: Rotary student of the month; Elks student of the month; Secondary Honors; Illinois State Scholar; WSIU Top Teen; homecoming court; May Court; GC All Warrior Award; student council president; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: Defensive team MVP; team captain; highest GPA; Chicago Land watchlist; all-sectional; National League Best XI; Homer Johnson award. Tennis: Team MVP (twice); most improved.
Favorite subject: English. “I love embracing my creative side and adding a little bit of myself into my school work. Reading and writing is more of entertainment rather than work, especially compared to things like math.”
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift.
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Role model: My parents. “My mom is the one who pushes me to be the best version of myself, and my dad is the much needed comic relief. He can make light of any situation while my mom strategically comes up with a solution. My mom is the reason I push myself so hard in academics, I would never, not in my wildest dreams, even think about settling for a "B.” My dad has always pushed me in my athletics. He was my first soccer coach, and when I was only 5 years old he would refuse to take me off because he told me that being tired was all in my head. I would like to thank them both for helping me become a Scholar Athlete.”