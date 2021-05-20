 Skip to main content
Greenville: Gwynith Mitchell
Academic rank: 11.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; High Honor Roll.

Athletic bio: Basketball: second team all-conference (2021); teammate of the year award (2021); highest free-throw percentage in South Central Conference (2021).

Activities: Weightlifting; coaching Saturday Morning League basketball; working at the American Farm Heritage Museum; horseback riding; cooking; fishing with my dad.

College: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Goal: “I hope to become a biomedical engineer and help the sports world with recovery.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Divergent.”

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen

Role model: My dad. “He is my best friend, and we do everything together whether that is watching movies, fishing, or driving to get our favorite fast food. We still argue about who makes the better cookies, but that will never end. He is the funniest and smartest person I know. He always comes to help me whenever there is a bug in my room and never complains. He takes care of his family and always puts his kids first.”

 Scholar Athlete
