Greenville: Rylee Pickett

Academic rank: 11.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; Steak'N Shake scholar athlete of the week (Oct. 4, 2019).
Athletic bio: Basketball: school record for 3-point percentage in career (38) and single season (46 percent, 2018-19); Greenville hall of fame for career points (866) and assists (208); team captain (two seasons); IBCA all-state honorable mention (2020); IHSA 3-point state contest (2019, tied for fifth); all-South Central Conference third team (2019, 2020); STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week (Feb. 24, 2019); Peoples State Bank Bond County athlete of the week (March 2020). Volleyball: team captain (senior season).
Activities: Coached a youth basketball league for 6 weeks per year-2017-2020; Pep club for 3 years; love working out, lifting weights, running, shooting baskets, hanging out with friends, shopping, and travel.
College: Fontbonne University.
Goal: “I plan to become a speech pathologist so I can work with children who have problems with speech and language. I love children and I wanted to pursue a career where I could assist people overcome difficulties in their life.”
Favorite subject: Biology. “I love learning about living things. It makes sense to me and makes me want to learn more about the evolution of living things.”
Favorite books: “Dear John” or “The Hunger Games” series.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: “My cousin Samantha Greminger is my role model because of her strength to overcome difficulties. When I was 11 years old, my cousin Samantha (15 years old) had a stroke. She complained to her parents about a severe headache, and she started to slur her words. Her parents rushed her to Children's Hospital, where she had a brain biopsy and emergency surgery, which showed my cousin suffered from a stroke. She remained in the hospital for approximately three weeks during her sophomore year of high school. Samantha was left-handed and the stroke left her very weak on the left side. She had to learn to write with her right hand and completed six months of rehabilitation. She remained very strong and fought very hard. The doctors were surprised Samantha made a full recovery in three months. She is currently a senior in nursing school and just accepted her dream job as a nurse at Children's Hospital on the neurology floor, where she was cared for as a stroke victim. She is my inspiration in becoming a speech pathologist.”
