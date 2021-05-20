 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hancock: Amir Ugarak
0 comments

Hancock: Amir Ugarak

  • 0

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Soccer, cross country, wrestling, baseball, track and field.

Academic bio: Valedictorian.

Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete; soccer four-year team captain.

Activities: Stuco (four years, president); Varsity H, a club that hosts events such as Special Olympics (four years); Key Club; NJHS.

College: St. Louis University.

Goal: “To one day become a physician's assistant.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief.”

Favorite musician: Travis Scott.

Role model: My parents. “They are very good people and are very hard working.”

Hancock Amir Ugarak

Hancock Amir Ugarak

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports