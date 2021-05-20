Hancock: Amir Ugarak

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Soccer, cross country, wrestling, baseball, track and field.
Academic bio: Valedictorian.
Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete; soccer four-year team captain.
Activities: Stuco (four years, president); Varsity H, a club that hosts events such as Special Olympics (four years); Key Club; NJHS.
College: St. Louis University.
Goal: “To one day become a physician's assistant.”
Favorite subject: History.
Favorite book: “Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief.”
Favorite musician: Travis Scott.
Role model: My parents. “They are very good people and are very hard working.”