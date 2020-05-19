Hancock: Jayla Coleman
Hancock: Jayla Coleman

Jayla Coleman, Hancock

Academic rank: 1 of 90.

Sports: Softball, soccer.

Academic bio: Valedictorian; First Academic honors; A+ Program; 'A' Scholar; St. Louis County Outstanding Student Leader Award; National Fastpitch Coaches' Association Scholar Athlete; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Softball: first team all-district and all-conference and second team all-region catcher; team MVP.

Activities: International Thespian Society; Varsity H Letterman's Club; student council, senior mentor; student advisor to board of education; robotics; art club; college ambassadors; Washington University College Prep Program.

College: Washington University.

Goal: “I hope to be happy and to make a difference in the life of others.”

Favorite subject: English and literature. “I love reading stories and learning the experiences of the individuals behind the story.”

Favorite book: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle.

Favorite musicians: SZA; Harry Styles.

Role model: “My parents, who work tirelessly to provide for their family. They are two of the most selfless people I know, and their support has given me opportunities to be successful academically, athletically, and intellectually, which has shaped my future.”

